Why Nakasero SS allows smart phones in class

Mr Godfrey Mubiru, the school director of studies said they took the decision to allow the learners to use smartphones to facilitate the implementation of the new lower secondary school curriculum.

Senior one and two students at Nakasero Senior School in Kampala are now free to carry their smartphones to their classes following clearance from the management.
