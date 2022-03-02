Prime

Experts propose major reforms in education

Students attend classes at Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School in Kibuli, a Kampala suburb, after schools reopened on January 10. Photo / Abubaker Lubowa  

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • In a raft of proposals submitted to the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) chaired by former Education and Public Service minister Amanya Mushega, the stakeholders want pre-entry examinations for Primary One enrolment and pre-registration examinations for candidate classes banned.

Education stakeholders in the country, among them teachers, school managers and owners, business people and experts, have proposed the abolition of boarding education for children.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.