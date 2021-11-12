Senior One,  Two to study for 3 months before promotion

The Ministry of Education yesterday clarified that Senior One and Senior Two learners, whose studies were stopped by the Covid-19-induced lockdown would study for 12 weeks before they are promoted to the next class.

The spokesperson of the Education ministry, Dr Denis Mugimba, said when schools reopen in January, priority would be given to Senior One and Senior Two students who were admitted in 2020 since they had hardly spent a month at school.

This means Senior One students whose results were released in July this year and are waiting to join secondary school, would have to wait a little longer.

“When the Senior One learners are promoted to the next class, the Ministry of Education will bring on board those who sat their Primary Leaving Examinations in 2020,” he said.

He said they are yet to release a time table for the next academic term.

Candidate classes will also report in January. The rest of the classes will be opened in a phased arrangement.

New strategy

Meanwhile, the Lira City principal education officer, Mr Jaspher Abura, told secondary school head teachers from Lango Sub-region during an ICT training at Lango College, Lira City, on Tuesday that the Education ministry was working out strategies on how to compensate the lost time.

One of the strategies include the introduction of a community-led learning approach.

Mr Abura defined the community-led learning approach as a strategy where learners are supported by volunteer teachers within their communities.

The ministry then gives out self-support materials.

“This is a policy which is already in place to support teaching and learning. The offices of the Resident City Commissioner, Resident District Commissioners and District Police Commanders have been informed. If you have already opened a learning centre, please keep us informed,” he added.

Mr Sam Atul, the mayor of Lira City, warned head teachers who have not yet got vaccinated against Covid-19 that their schools would not be allowed to reopen.