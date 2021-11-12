Prime

Senior One,  Two to study for 3 months before promotion

A teacher attends to students at St Noa Mawaggali S S S in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District  on October 14,  2020. PHOTO/FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • The government will give priority to Pre-Primary, Primary One up to Primary Three learners who have lost out on studies. The pupils last attended classes in March last year.

The Ministry of Education yesterday clarified that Senior One and Senior Two learners, whose studies were stopped by the Covid-19-induced lockdown would study for 12 weeks before they are promoted to the next class.
The spokesperson of the Education ministry, Dr Denis Mugimba, said when schools reopen in January, priority would be given to Senior One and Senior Two students who were admitted in 2020 since they had hardly spent a month at school.

