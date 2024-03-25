Teaching in A-list schools shaped Kalyango’s leadership

Ms Mary Mukasa Kalyango is the headteacher of Mackay Memorial College Nateete and has been teaching for more than 30 years. She believes teaching is a calling from God and has never regretted joining the profession. Kalyango is the last born of Yafesi and Miriam Mukasa ‘s nine children from Luwero District.

“I was a bright student and I always topped my class,” says Kalyango. She graduated with a diploma in secondary school education at National Teacher’s College Nkozi in 1989 . Two years into service, she enrolled through mature age entry scheme at the Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo (ITEK).

Humble beginnings

Immediately after College, Kalyango was posted to Kitebi Secondary School in 1989 and two years later, she joined Mengo Senior School.

“We were a bit lucky during our years. We would sit interviews in our final year and get posted immediately after graduation,” says Ms Kalyango. Her first posting was however to a school in Masaka that she did not like. I looked around for vacancies in city schools and found one at Kitebi SS and with the backing of the head teacher, I was posted to Kitebi SS where I served for two years.

Ms Kalyango had a stint at Mengo Senior School for 30 years.

“I grew through the ranks and had a number of responsibilities. Other than being a classroom teacher (English Language and Literature), I also served as head of department, head of sports for more than 10 years, head of language department, head of academics, before my appointment as deputy head teacher in charge of academics,” says the teacher.

In February 2020, Kalyango was transferred to Gayaza High School as a deputy head teacher for academics. Her impact at Gayaza was however not felt as shortly after taking office, Covid -19 struck resulting in among others the closure of schools.

“We were studying on and off, nevertheless, whenever we got an opportunity to teach, we gave it our all and indeed our students went on to excel in the UNEB exams,” she says.

Posted to Mackay College School

In June 2022, Ms Kalyango was appointed as head teacher and posted to Mackay College School, Nateete.

“I was appointed during the lockdown. I would report to school and used that time to plan for the facility and met all the key stakeholders and by the time schools were re-opened, we had laid good ground on how to receive the students,” says Ms Kalyango.

“I also used the time to popularise the school by visiting, mostly churches. There, I was always given an opportunity to speak to the congregation and share the plans we had for the school.”

Just like most universal secondary education (USE) schools, Ms Kalyango found numerous challenges at Mackay College School.

“The infrastructure for example was dilapidated, some buildings were leaking and a number of them had not seen a coat of paint in years. We have since worked on the infrastructure, by reroofing some of the buildings, put glasses in almost all the buildings at the school, and painted the school.

Ms Mary Mukasa Kalyango addresses pupils from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) Blackburn.

The laboratory has been renovated, the gas and water system repaired and now students utilise it and grades in science subjects have greatly improved.

“We have also renovated the dormitories as well as the library. Plus a water harvesting system. Boarding section students currently enjoy their stay at school,” Ms Kalyango explains.

Unifier

According to Ms Jane Ssebuyungo, the deputy head teacher at the school, Ms Kalyango inherited a school whose head teacher had died of Covid-19 and she has ably managed the transition.

“She inherited a staff that was divided and in mourning, but she has mobilised us and created a spirit of teamwork and unity among staff,” Ms Ssebuyungo says.

She also inherited lots of debts ranging from suppliers to bank loans, but she has ably worked on them and the school is moving in the right direction.

“To improve on academics, she has hired more teachers to bridge the gaps in staffing, she has equipped the science laboratory with the necessary tools as well as stocking the library. And with the teachers well motivated, our academic performance has greatly improved,” Ssebuyungo adds.

Last year, more than 20 students obtained government sponsorships and hundreds on private sponsorship to several universities around the country. In the recently released 2023 UCE results, Mackay College registered 64 First Grades.

Mr Godfrey Mihingo, the director of studies at Mackay College, Ms Kalyango is innovative and transformational.

“She was at the forefront of starting our own diocesan mock exams to prepare our candidates for final exams,” says Mr Mihigo.

She has also emphasised discipline from not only the students’ body but also the staff members.

“As a result, we are increasingly seeing a school with a clean environment, smart students focused on achieving a common goal,” the dean of studies adds.

Because of such improvements, student enrollment has increased from 1,200 students to 1,500 in less two years.

Ms Kalyango who holds a Master’s in Education, majoring in English and Literature, certificates in evaluation and monitoring as well as communication and leadership, attributes her action-oriented leadership to learning from the best.