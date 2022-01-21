Prime

We have no money to print new curriculum – ministry

Students attend class at Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School in Kibuli, Kampala on January 10. The planned roll out of the new abridged curriculum hangs in the balance after officials in the Ministry of Finance failed to release the required funds for printing the textbooks.  Photo/ Abubaker Lubowa  

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Education ministry officials say the Finance ministry has not released the funds required to print the abridged curriculum textbooks.

The planned roll out of the new abridged curriculum hangs in the balance after officials in the Ministry of Finance failed to release the required funds for printing textbooks.
The National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) compressed the old curriculum, maintaining relevant content in the new abridged curriculum with the aim of helping learners cope under the automatic promotion arrangement.
However, Daily Monitor has learnt that the Ministry of Finance has not yet released the Shs12b needed to facilitate the printing of an estimated 1.2 million copies of the textbooks. For the last two weeks, teachers have been waiting for the revised curriculum.

