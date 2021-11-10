UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

A woman holds a banner with the portrait of Primer Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 7, 2021, in support of the national defense forces. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A UN spokesperson said the new detentions had occurred in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray.

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 drivers working for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the country's conflict-torn north.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.