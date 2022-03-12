Ethiopia vows probe into gruesome video of man on fire

VIDEO GRAB: Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to investigate and take action against uniformed soldiers and others seen in a gruesome video burning a man alive in the country's northwest. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At least 750 civilians were killed or executed in the northern regions of Amhara and Afar after they became caught up in the war last year, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said Friday.

Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to investigate and take action against uniformed soldiers and others seen in a gruesome video burning a man alive in the country's northwest.
The widely shared video, which and sparked outrage on social media late Friday, shows an unarmed man being set on fire as a group of people, including some wearing Ethiopian army uniforms, taunt him in Amharic.
Ethiopia's government communications service said on Saturday that the incident appeared to have occurred in the northwestern region of Benishangul Gumuz, which borders Sudan and South Sudan.
"The video of the extremely savage act being circulated on social media outlets shows innocents being burned alive," it said in a statement, vowing to "investigate and take legal measures on those...who committed this inhumane, and savage act."

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.