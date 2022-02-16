Tigray rebels gang-raped women and girls in Ethiopia war: Amnesty

 In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021, a damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. PHOTO/AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Amnesty has previously documented the rape of hundreds of women and girls by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers in Tigray.

Tigrayan fighters deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women and underage girls in two towns in Ethiopia's Amhara region last year, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, the latest example of the horrific toll exacted by the 15-month war.

