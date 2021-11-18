Fugitive Kenya terror convicts arrested

The three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after they were arrested in Kitui County on November 18, 2021.

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

Earlier, security agencies in Kitui were on red alert after locals reported that they had spotted the three fugitive terrorists.

The three terror convicts who escaped from Kenya’s Kamiti Maximum Security Prison have been arrested in a remote village in Kitui County, about 180 kilometres east of Nairobi.
Police said the trio was fleeing towards Boni Forest which borders Somalia.

