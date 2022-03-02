Ghana, Nigeria flying home citizens stranded by Ukraine crisis

University students, including many from Nigeria, fleeing from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, stow their luggage as they get on their transport bus close to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border in the village of Tarpa in Hungary on 28 February 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine while around one million people are internally displaced, the United Nations said on Tuesday

A first group of Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine arrived home on Tuesday as African governments stepped up efforts to extract stranded citizens following the Russian invasion.
Nigeria plans to start using chartered planes to evacuate hundreds of its citizens on Wednesday from Poland, Romania and Hungary, where they have fled the conflict.
More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine while around one million people are internally displaced, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Nigeria's government and the African Union (AU) on Monday condemned reports that Africans had been mistreated and in some cases denied the right to cross Ukraine's borders to safety.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.