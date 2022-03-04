In besieged Ukraine city, Africans see no way out

An African woman tries to find some clothes for herself as refugees from many different countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The Russian border is just a few dozen kilometres (miles) away, and Russian soldiers have surrounded the city

Cut off by Russian forces and surrounded by the sounds of battle, Adamu Rabiu sleeps in his clothes, shoes laced, ready to flee if he can.
The young Nigerian is among hundreds of students, many of them Africans, stuck in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and desperate to escape. 
"We don't know how many days this situation will last," the 23-year-old medical student told AFP by telephone. "It's scary. There is no solution to get out. It is worse to stay."

