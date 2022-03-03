Germany to ship 2,700 Soviet-made anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

The 'Strela' missiles were part of the arsenal controlled by the GDR, or East Germany, during the Cold War. PHOTO/ DW

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany's first arms consignment of 1,000 anti-tank and another 500 anti-aircraft missiles has already been despatched to the front, the government said on Wednesday.
  • Germany has pledged to invest 100 billion euros ($111 billion) in the build-up of its own armed forces in the face of the Russian threat.

Germany will increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian invasion by sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to the conflict zone, a government source said on Thursday.
The government "approved further support for Ukraine", involving the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture, which were previously used by the army of communist East Germany, the source said.
Another 18,000 helmets were also sent to Ukraine over the weekend, bringing the total number donated by Germany to 23,000.

