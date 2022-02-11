Prime

Disappearance of police in Uganda Police: The dangers

Prof Charles Oweyagha Afunaduula

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Prof Charles Oweyagha Afunaduula,  a former Makerere University lecturer, argues that the continued deployment of army officers in police ranks is dangerous to the society.

In Uganda, the militarisation of politics and the police are parallel processes that have been pursued by President Museveni simultaneously and consciously. 
As Andrew Mwenda once told the world, everything that is done or pursued by the President is done with a political motive. The political motive of militarising politics and the Uganda Police simultaneously and consciously can only be one; perennial power retention, not by him but by a small group of people that belongs to a perennial group that happens to have captured the instruments of power by force of arms in 1986. That group has a militarised collective mind and thinks and acts only in military terms and in political terms only by accident.
So, since politics is subordinate to militarism under the rule of President Museveni, the ultimate end is to penetrate politics and the police militarily and use politics only for the purpose of clothing militarism with a civilian deception. 

