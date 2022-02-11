Prime

Army command, power in Uganda police widens

By  Andrew Bagala

  • President Museveni has deployed military officers to six of the 20 top positions in police, stalling progression of career police officers.

Maj Tom Magambo, a senior intelligence officer at the Internal Security Organisation, yesterday took over office as Police’s Director of Criminal Investigations (CID), replacing career police officer Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo.
AIGP Akullo had been at the helm of the directorate for a decade, having risen from a cadet officer when she enlisted as a graduate trainee in 2001.
Yesterday’s change of guard at the CID headquarters in Kibuli, a Kampala suburb, made spy chief Magambo the seventh military officer to serve as director in Uganda Police Force, which under Uganda’s Constitution is a civilian law enforcement agency.

