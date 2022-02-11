Akullo lists key challenges in CID operations

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ms Grace Akullo (left), hands over office to new CID Director Maj Tom Magambo at CID headquarters on February 10, 2022. Photo/Andrew Bagala

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ms Grace Akullo decried the poor funding of the directorate.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ms Grace Akullo, yesterday handed over the office of the director of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to Maj Tom Magambo.
Ms Akullo has been the director of CID for the last 10 years.
During the ceremony, Ms Akullo decried the poor funding of the directorate.

