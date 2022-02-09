'Tortured' author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija flees to exile

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija (C), a prominent Ugandan satirical writer and an outspoken government critic appears in court on charges of offensive communication involving insulting the country's ruling family in Kampala, Uganda in early February 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The novelist was detained shortly after Christmas and later charged with "offensive communication" in a case that has raised international concern, with the European Union among those calling for a "comprehensive investigation" into rights abuses in Uganda.

A prominent Ugandan novelist who was charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son has fled the country out of fear for his life, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.