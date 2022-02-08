You don’t need medical treatment abroad, court tells Kakwenza

Photos showing some of the torture marks on novelist Kakwenza's body 

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Kakwenza, who denies the said allegations, is out on bail pending his trial.

Court has ruled that satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija does not need a passport to travel abroad for speacialised treatment of his alleged torture wounds.

