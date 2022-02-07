Prime

Kakwenza narrates torture ordeal while in detention

Some of the torture marks on Kakwenza’s back. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA/COURTESY

By  KARIM MUYOBO  &  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

On Saturday, novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, for first time ever since his arrest and detention for over a week incommunicado, spoke to NTV-Uganda about his experience in the hands of his captors. Daily Monitor’s Karim Muyobo & Anthony Wesaka now bring you a slightly edited version of the story.

On December 28, 2021, Kakwenza posted on his Twitter handle that gun men were breaking into his house. Below are excerpts of his narration.
“They (captors) broke the burglar proof on the window and entered the house. They started punching me in the stomach, kicking me, and hitting me with a gun butt.
I found two drones [vans] and three private vehicles [outside]. There were many [people] - about 20. The ones in uniform were around 12, others were in civilian clothes with pistols and other guns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.