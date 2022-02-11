1,000 families face eviction

A woman at a graveyard in the disputed land in Watembu Village, Buliisa District. Photo/ANDREW MUGATI

By  Andrew Mugati  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • This comes after court pronounced businessman Francis Kaahwa the rightful owner of the contested piece of land.

More than 1,000 families in Butiaba Town Council, Buliisa District, are facing eviction following a court ruling in favour of businessman Francis Kaahwa.
On January 19, the Masindi Magistrate Court, presided over by Justice Deogratius Ssejemba ruled that the 2,000-acre piece of land that stretches through the villages of Watembo and Booma in Butiaba Town Council rightfully belongs to Mr Kaahwa.

