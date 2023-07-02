1-year-old baby stolen in Tororo

Police in Tororo District are investigating circumstances under which a one-year-old baby was reportedly stolen from Asinge ‘B’ ward in Malaba Town Council.

The alleged theft occurred on the night of June 30, 2023 when unknown two men grabbed the baby and took off on the motorcycle.

The case of child theft was reported by 36-year-old businesswoman Grace Naziwa who is a resident of the same area.

She was in a bar at the time of the incident, according to police.

The acting Bukedi South Regional police spokesperson Johnson Moses Mugwe confirmed the incident, saying they have commenced investigations.

“It's alleged that on June 30, 2023 night while at Mama musa's bar in Asinge ‘B’ ward, Naziwa, the mother of Promise Atte (victim) together with her friends, her young child and another young boy moved outside the bar playing together,” IP Mugwe narrated.

He added that: “But shortly, the young boy came back alone prompting the mother to move outside to look for her daughter. She was told by a security guard at a nearby premise that he saw two men with a boda-boda rider carrying a child on a motorcycle whose number plate he did not identify.”

On-lookers who responded to the cries of the woman tried to locate the direction where the motorcycle took but in vain.

In a Saturday statement, IP Mugwe said the Integrated highway patrol car was notified by the officer in-charge of Malaba police station to trace the motorcycle.

A case of child theft is now open at the same police station.