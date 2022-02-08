10 Mak students arrested in protest over online lectures

Police officers arrest a student during a demonstration at Makerere University yesterday.  PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Clad in their red university gowns, the students started their procession at Nsibirwa Hall (formerly North Cote Hall) where they played songs composed by National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi as they demanded the administration to fully open the university and scrap blended learning.

A cross-section of Makerere University students spent most of yesterday morning in running battles with riot police and the military as they protested against online lectures. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.