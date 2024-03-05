11 NUP supporters accused of terrorism committed to High Court

Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court, the 11 Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters who are battling terrorism charges.

The suspects include nine men who were arrested on May 08, 2023, and two others who were added to the charge sheet on February 20, 2024.

These are Abdul Katumba 25, Abdallah Katumba, 30, Muhamudu Kalyango, Hamidu Ssekidde, 30, Sulaiman Male, 39, Wilber Kairugara, 26, Hamidu Muyodi, 29, Issa Makumbi, 39, Umar Magala, 39, Rashid Ssebagala and Salim Ssekabembe.

Ms Sarah Namusobya, the Nabweru Chief Magistrate, on March 5, sent the case file to the High Court for the hearing to commence. However, the state said they are still collecting enough evidence to pin the suspects.

Ms Shamim Malende, Kampala Woman Member of Parliament and a defence lawyer of some of the suspects told the Monitor that the court has finally agreed with them that the file needed to be forwarded to the higher court.

“This court has forwarded the file to the High Court to enable us to apply for bail. So we are now going to the ICD to ensure that they schedule a date to hear our bail application,” Ms Malende said.

Ms Malende asked the state to speed up the case and grant her clients bail so they to get medical treatment since they are not in good health.