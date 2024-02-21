Two NUP supporters accused of making IEDs released after 10 months in detention

Two of the 11 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters accused of engaging in terrorist activities and making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been released after spending 10 months on remand.

Faridah Masaba and Resty Birungi were released by Nabweru Chief Magistrate, Ms Sarah Namusobya on Wednesday after the state withdrew charges against them.

The two are among the opposition party supporters arrested on May 08, 2023 in a joint operation by police and the army in Wakiso District and Kampala City.

After dropping charges against Masaba and Birungi the state added two other suspects, Rashid Ssebagala and Salim Ssekabembe on the charge sheet.

However, drama unfolded when prison warders bundled the two ladies in a prison service car after their release by court.

No sooner had the vehicle set off than their relatives and other NUP supporters ran after it shouting until the driver stopped and they disembarked.

The defence lawyer, Ms Shamim Malende condemned the prison officers’ actions, arguing that it was unlawful to release a person and again use a prison vehicle to transport them yet their relatives were ready to receive them.

The Kampala Woman MP further said her legal team will continue pushing until all the suspects are released.

"We are happy that some of them are now out but we continue to demand the release of other suspects because they did not commit any crime," Ms Malende said.