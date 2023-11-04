15 people die in two separate Iganga-Jinja road crashes

Police in Busoga Sub-region, Eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which 15 people died in two separate crashes on the same road just hours apart.

The first crash which happened on Iganga-Jinja road in Mayuge District on Friday night (11:45pm) claimed the lives of four people on spot. Five others died in the hospital where they had been rushed for treatment. Six others were left seriously hurt and hospitalized.

The second crash claimed the lives of six people, including a baby.

The first crash involving a taxi (Toyota Hiace) registration number UBE 939H happened at Musita trading centre, along Iganga-Jinja road.

Busoga east police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula said the speeding taxi from Kampala side rammed into a stationary truck registration number RS 603 Q that had developed a mechanical condition.

Four people died on spot and the other five died from Iganga-Nakavule hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

By press time, two of the deceased were identified as Rechael Mirembe, the eastern coordinator for NIC insurance company and her assistant, Fida Nangobi.

Five of the deceased are men, according to police which attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving.

“Both motor vehicles were towed to Magamaga police station pending Inspection. According to the preliminary investigations, the cause of the accident is the broken down trailer without no emergency warning signs/reflectors and the speeding driver of taxi,” she said.

In the second crash that happened on the same road in Iganga, police said it involved three vehicles; a Toyota Hiace registration number UAV 659L, Isuzu Tipper registration number UBH 032W and a Toyota Sienta registration number UBJ 679Y.

“The accident occurred at 3pm (Saturday) at Namasoga along JInja-Iganga highway when the Isuzu Tipper carrying sand got a tyre burst, crossed to the right side lane and had a head-collision with the taxi from Jinja and the Sienta rammed into the Tipper from the rear,” Ms Nandawula said.