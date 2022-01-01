Relief as nightlife set to resume

President Museveni. PHOTO/PPU

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • Opening schools has turned out to be a headache for the government, which had insisted that all teachers must first get vaccinated before schools are reopened. 

With the Omicron Covid-19 variant taking a foothold in the country, President Museveni yesterday moved to start fully reopening the economy two years after large parts of it were officially shut down.  

