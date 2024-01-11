20-year-old woman arrested over stealing baby

Police in Fort Portal City are holding a 20-year-old woman on accusations of stealing a newborn baby from Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

The suspect according to the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, is a resident of Rwengoma 'A'1, Rwengoma ward, central Division Fort Portal City.

"It's alleged that on the fateful night of January 10, 2024, at about 9 pm, Ms Akugizibwe Consolate (mother of the child) was taken to the maternity ward at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital in preparations for child delivery, she had gone there with her caretaker Ms Agnes Katumwine. During that night, an unknown lady approached as a concerned citizen while the caretaker had left momentarily to find food and stole the baby,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Twesige added that reported the matter to the police and investigations commenced leading to the arrest of the suspect on Thursday at her residence.