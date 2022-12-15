2022 PLE: Three teachers remanded over exam malpractice 

Court in Masaka has remanded three teachers over examination malpractice during the recently concluded Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Masaka Chief Magistrate Sylvia Nvanungi heard that the accused, Robert Kintu Mubiru of Bright Grammar Primary School, Wenecelaus Twongereirwe, a teacher at Uganda Martyrs Primary School and Vincent Atukwase of Mbarara Junior School who had been deployed as scouts at Sumayyah Day and Boarding Primary School in Masaka City engaged in examination malpractices on November 9,2022.

Prosecution alleges that the trio and others still at large aided and abetted examination malpractice during PLE when they took pictures of the Science paper and circulated it on social media.

Ms Annet Kemale, the Uneb senior legal officer told court that the accused persons, all from Masaka, gained access to the paper after cutting one of the parcels during transportation of materials to the examination centres.

She said “examination malpractice is dangerous to Uganda’s education system since it exposes the young generation to cheating which compromises the quality of the education standards.”

The accused persons had appeared in court for plea taking on the charges of unauthorised possession of examination materials.

“Teachers are custodians of the education system and when you engage in examination malpractices, it affects the credibility of education certificates issued in the country and the entire education system, so we urge teachers to shun this practice.” she said .

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges asking the court to grant them bail which the court declined after the three failed to present substantial sureties.

On Wednesday, the presiding magistrate remanded the trio to Masaka Central Prison, adjourning the matter to December,19 when the accused persons will reappear in court for further hearing.

Uneb Act

Subsection 25 (2) of the Uneb Act, 2021 criminalizes willful or negligent assistance or causing any candidate to obtain examination papers. If convicted, the perpetrator is liable to a fine not exceeding 2,000 currency points (Shs20,000) or an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years or both.