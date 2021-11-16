Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Police officers pictured standing at Kooki Towers, near Central Police Station where an explosion injured several of their colleagues on November 16, 2021.PHOTO/ RACHEL MABALA 

|

National

27 admitted at Mulago after Kampala twin explosions

Job

By  STEPHEN OTAGE  &  Job Bwire

What you need to know:

  • The explosion near the police station shattered windows while the one near the entrance to parliament saw cars parked nearby burst into flames, said police director operations, Assistant Inspector General of police (AIGP) Edward Ochom said.

At least 27 people have been admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital following two bomb explosions in Kampala on Tuesday morning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.