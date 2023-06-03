30 pilgrims referred for further medical treatment after collapsing at Namugongo

At least 30 people who were part of thousands who thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District for Martyrs’ Day commemoration have been referred to hospitals for further medical attention after collapsing at the shrine due to the surging number of pilgrims.

By 6am, the catholic shrine was almost full to capacity with thousands of pilgrims jostling at the main entrance to also access the premises to attend the 10am mass.

The security personnel who deployed at the entrance were overheard telling some pilgrims to go back as the venue could not accommodate their big number.

Due to overcrowding, several people were seen collapsing as they struggled to catch breath.

They were rushed to the Red Cross tents that have been mounted inside the shrines to handle emergencies and offer first aid.



In an interview with this publication at around 9am, the Branch Manager Red Cross for Kampala West, Prize Tayeebwa said they had so far worked on over 300 pilgrims since the week started.

He said at least 30 pilgrims were referred to Nagura and Mulago hospitals because they required blood transfusion which Red Cross couldn’t handle at the tents.

“People have been reporting with high blood pressure, anemia and dehydration issues after going days without eating and drinking enough water. Others are expectant mothers,”Mr Tayeebwa said.

Red Cross is working with other medical service providers, including Nsambya, Mulago hospitals, among others.