400 homes destroyed, 2 children killed in Mpigi rainstorm

At least 400 households in Mpigi District have been displaced after a rainstorm destroyed their houses .

The rain, which occurred on April 18, killed George Kulumba, 7, and Kisakye Ndagire, 8, in Watuba Village.

The duo was staying with their grandmother Pauline Nanfuka, who survived with injuries. About 30 other residents were also injured.

Ms Nanfuka recounted her experience, explaining how she sought help from a neighbour, Godfrey Katwere, only to return moments later to find her grandchildren buried under the debris.

“I was in the bedroom and I heard a big sound. When I moved out to see what had happened, the roof of my house was already blown off. I moved to my neighbour to help me remove the children, but by the time we came back , the children were already buried in the rubble,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Currently, she and many others find shelter in makeshift structures within what remains of their homes.

Reports also indicate that about 50 houses were destroyed in the villages of Kitakyuusa, Kawomya, Kantini, Kasozi, Njeru A, Njeru B , Serubona Kawasenyi ,Butemba A,Butemba B, Kinakuuka,Kagenda and Rwamikoma.

The affected schools include Cardinal Nsubuga SS Kitakyuusa, Uganda Martyrs P/S Kitakyuusa and St Kaggwa P/S Kitakyuusa.

MrGodfrey Katwere, one of the affected residents at Watuba Village, said he is stuck with his family.

“When the storm started, I first saved my two children and later rushed to Mzee Pauline’s house, only to find her two grandchildren dead. I was left with nothing and the same applies to other family members,” he said.

Ms Immaculate Bukirwa, the councillor representing Kagenda Parish at Kituntu Sub-county, said the affected households need relief assistance because their houses and gardens were destroyed.

“Falling debris hit some residents and over 30 of them suffered varying degrees of injuries. Many of those whose houses got destroyed are currently housed by neighbours, the same people lack food ,” she said.

In Butemba , more than 20 houses and 100 acres of crops, including cassava, and sweet potatoes were destroyed.

In Kitakyuusa Village, at least 15 houses were razed to the ground and 50 acres of food crops such as beans, maize and coffee destroyed .

Mr Martin Ssejjemba, the Mpigi District chairperson, said the district technical team has already assessed the damage and sent a petition to the Office of the Prime Minister for relief.