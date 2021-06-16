44 houses set ablaze in revenge attack in Alebtong

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

Members of the Okii raki clan have allegedly set ablaze at least 44 houses belonging to members of the Ngura Puc clan accusing them of waylaying and assaulting two of their members.

It is alleged that Mr Leone Okonye and his elder brother Mr Richard Omiji who belong to the Okii raki clan were attacked by two clan members of Okii raki on Monday evening as they were walking back homes located at Odike village, Adwir Sub County in Alebtong District. As a result, Okonye was stabbed to death, while Omiji managed to escape with injuries.

On learning about that, members of Okii raki clan mobilized, armed themselves with spears, and invaded the homes of Ngura Puc clan members, and set ablaze 44 grass-thatched houses destroying all the household property. The attackers also reportedly looted foodstuff, cattle, goats, and domestic birds.

The LC3 chairman of Adwir Sub County, Mr Francis Ogwang Abwang, told Daily Monitor in an interview that police have so far arrested 17 members of the Okii Raki clan, who are suspected to have carried out the raid.

“Two of the main suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning from where they were hiding, but another major suspect is still at large,” he said.

Mr Ogwang said there was no apparent grudge between the two clans but it is suspected that the suspects who killed Okonye were under the influence of drugs.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson said that the suspects are being detained at Alebtong Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.

“We found them in possession of stolen items like chicken, goats, mobile phones, matchboxes, and cutters, among others,” he said adding that although some suspects will be charged with aggravated robbery and arson, the main suspects will be charged with murder.

