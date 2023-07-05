Five policemen arrested over Bukedea LC5 polls  

The head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has authorised the arrest of five police officers to aid investigations into the flaws that marred the Bukedea LC5 by-election.

The voting exercise was conducted on June 14.

The development follows President Museveni’s June 26 letter that directed the unit’s head, Brig Gen Henry Isoke, to investigate and bring to book persons who were allegedly involved in irregularities that hampered a smooth electoral process.

A source, who is privy to the arrests, told this paper that Brig Isoke earlier had a meeting with Bukedea RDC Wilberforce Tukei before subsequently odering the arrests.

Among those detained is the head of crime intelligence, Mr Alex Enguloit.

Mr Oscar Ageca, the police spokesperson for East Kyoga, said five officers are in police custody and await to be produced in courts of law.

However, Mr Ageca refused to reveal the identities of the officers.

“As we earlier told you, those responsible for the crimes during the by-election will have to answer,” Mr Ageca said.

Ms Miriam Natasha, the spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Unit, said those in custody are still making statements.

“A clear and conclusive picture will be ready on Wednesday (today). Kindly be patient, the unit is busy getting every statement possible, we shall have the public informed,’’ Ms Natasha said.

However, another source told this paper that among the other people arrested are local politicians who are supporters of two top officials in government.

This publication couldn’t readily verify the politicos by press time.

The President in his letter that informed the ongoing investigation said he was disturbed by negative reports emanating from the by-election where the NRM candidate won with 91 percent .

Candidates

Ms Mary Akol was declared the winner with 79,692 votes, followed by the Independent candidate Lokwiisk T. Ebukalin who got 4,941 votes, while the Forum for Democratic Change’s Oita Sam Odeke came a distant third with 2,343 votes.

Mr Museveni said he had got information that some government officials on the night of the nomination invaded the house of Mr David Steven Omagor, a potential candidate for the by-election, and confiscated his academic papers and reportedly stole Shs163m from him so that he could not be nominated.

The Electoral Commission, however, extended the nomination days after the incident, but Mr Omagor was again attacked at the gate of the Electoral Commission offices while going for the nomination exercise.



“This sounds like a film. However, I want to be sure that Uganda does not go back to the crime of 1980, with the Mwanga elections that forced us to go to the bush, therefore, investigate these claims and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back,” the President said.