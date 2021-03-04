8 judges appointed at East African Court

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit at the weekend appointed eight new judges onto the regional court, including two Ugandans.

The Ugandan judges are Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, who will also double as the vice president of the court, and Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli.

Prior to his appointment, Justice Kiryabwire was a judge of the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court while Justice Wabwire was attached to the Commercial Division of the High Court.

The judges serve one Seven-year term.

Justice Kiryabwire has only one year to serve at the regional court despite his promotion since he has been serving there for the past six years.

East African Court of Justice (EACJ) judges are usually appointed by the East African Community Heads of State Summit on the recommendation of partner states.

The terms of service are on temporary basis and flexible as they are able to work at the regional court and back at home in their respective countries. The new judges replace some of the outgoing justices whose terms in office had expired.

They include Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Justice Liboire Nkurunziza, Justice Aaron Ringera, Justice Monica Mugenyi, Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo and Justice Fakihi Jundu.

Also during the summit, the regional leaders appointed Kenya’s Peter Mathuki as the next Secretary-General of the regional bloc taking over from Liberat Mfumukeko, a Burundian, whose five-year tenure expired.

In a related development, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta was voted as the next chairperson of the summit for the next one year replacing Rwandan President Paul Kagame. The EACJ is the judicial arm of the community.

New appointees

Uganda

1. Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire as vice president

2. Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli as judge First Instance Division

Kenya

1. Justice Kathurima M’noti as judge Appellate Division

Rwanda

1. Justice Anita Mugeni as judge

Appellate Division

2. Justice Richard Muhumuza

as judge First Instance

Division

Burundi

1. Justice Nestar Kayobera as

judge president

2. Justice Yohane Masara as

principal judge from URT

4. Justice Audace Ngiye as deputy principal judge

