80-year-old man commits suicide after failed attempt to kill his wife

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate

By  Robert Muhereza

  • The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Edward Nsigirenda, and his wife as Lydia Nduhukire.

An 80-year-old man, resident of Rwembogo village, Buhara Sub County in Kabale District on Wednesday committed suicide after he failed to kill his 60-year-old wife accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

