Activists demand action against men behind teenage pregnancies

Teenage pregnancies have increased in the past two years across the country. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Addressing journalists on teenage pregnancies and school inclusiveness in Kampala yesterday, campaigners from Center for Domestic Violence Prevention (CEDOVIP), United Nations (UN) Women, Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and Plan International Uganda, said punishing the perpetrators would be a lesson to other likely abusers.

Girl-child activists are demanding government to hold perpetrators of sexual abuse accountable for their actions.

