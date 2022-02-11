Govt fails to produce URC land documents

The State Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, appears before Cosase  at Parliament February 10, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA . 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Finance ministry officials say they have never seen the letter okaying the transfer.

Ministry of Finance has for the second time failed to furnish Parliament with requisite documents detailing the authorisation and process followed to award Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) land to  private investors.
The ministry officials led by the State Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, and the executive director of the Privatisation Unit, Mr Moses Mwaswe, said they have never seen the documents okaying the transfer of URC land.

