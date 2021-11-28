African Union rejects travel bans in the wake of new variant of Covid-19

Dr John Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

The African Union on Saturday cautioned countries across the world against imposing quick travel bans on travellers from the continent, in the wake of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus said to be more infectious.

