Aggrieved Christians break away from Kumi Diocese

A faction of aggrieved Christians from Kumi Diocese and some clergy have resolved to break away from the Anglican Church to join the Reformed Anglican Church under the leadership of Archbishop Jonathan Kyangasha.

In a meeting in Kumi town on Tuesday , the chairperson of the aggrieved Christians, Mr Silvanus Isaigi, said they will team up with the Reformed Anglican church, whose roots are in Canterbury in England.

Mr Isaigi has been an ardent supporter of Rev Charles Oode Okunya, whose consecration as Kumi Diocese bishop was halted . His attempts to seek legal address were futile as court dismissed the case.

It remains unclear whether Rev Okunya will be the spiritual head of the Kumi church. He was not in the meeting when the decision was made.

Rev Okunya tendered his resignation to the Kumi Diocese Bishop Mike Okwii Esakan on Monday, saying he was going for further studies as he awaits another calling from God.

In a statement during the meeting, Mr Isaigi said the Reformed Anglican church was registered on January 29, 2020.

He told the followers that they will be under the upper Nile Diocese until they establish the diocese headquarters.

Mr Isaigi said they will consecrate the Bishop of Kumi diocese at an appropriate time, taking care of both Kampala diocese and Busoga Archdeaconry.

Canon Joseph Onange, another aggrieved member, said they will remain members of the Anglican faith even as they join the Reformed Anglican church.

“We are breaking away because we have been called hooligans and other kinds of names, but we gave them (Church of Uganda) a chance to give it second thought but the leadership where Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu is head didn’t heed,” he said.

Mr Onange added that they sought all avenues to resolve the matter, but failed.

He said the clergy who are under Kumi Diocese and are willing to join them will have to resign.

Commenting on the breakaway, Mr Jonathan Maraka, the communication manager of Kumi Diocese, said Chapter 4 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of worship and therefore the Christians were free to leave.

Mr Maraka said the church will welcome their move because if they are going to serve the same Jesus Christ.

“ We have not had any formal statement on that matter from them, so we may not have concrete response on that,” he said.

The Rev Samuel Osire from Ngora District said he was ready to resign from Church of Uganda because the truth in the latter has become elusive.

Archbishop Kyangasha in his letter to the meeting, urged the new followers to embrace the teachings of Christ.