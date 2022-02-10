Prime

Graft fight tops Akullo’s 10-year reign as CID boss

Ms Grace Akullo.  PHOTO/ FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

  • On January 25, President Museveni replaced AIGP Grace Akullo with Maj Tom Magambo as CID director. 

When Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo was appointed director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in November 2011, there was rumbling at the police headquarters.
Ms Akullo was the youngest among the team of top detectives she was going to lead. She was an outsider in the CID since she had never worked at the headquarters or at the regional or department level like many officers who had led the directorate before. 
She was female in a directorate that was 97 percent male-dominated. It was also barely two weeks after the President had promoted her to the rank of AIGP.
She was replacing AIGP Edward Ochom, who had great experience in investigations and had raised the bar too high for the position of the director of CID.
All odds seemed to be against her.
Ms Akullo has weathered the storm without a corruption scandal or indiscipline case against her for 10 years and two months, becoming the longest-serving director of CID in Uganda’s history. 
On January 25, President Museveni replaced her with Maj Tom Magambo.

