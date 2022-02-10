Graft fight tops Akullo’s 10-year reign as CID boss

CID in the police Force

For more than 100 years since the Uganda Police Force (UPF) was established, the CID has been its backbone, but a pitfall for senior police officers.

The report of the Commission of Inquiry into Corruption in UPF in 2000, found out that the CID had decayed and had become a money-making venture for detectives.

The report led to the sacking of top CID leadership. Even after 10 years of transformation, the CID’s efficiency remained a challenge.

In 2010, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura, described the CID as the sick man of the Force.

The CID lacked nearly everything.

The entire CID had only 23 vehicles and 23 motorcycles in the entire country. Outside the CID headquarters, only one police station had a vehicle for operation and it was based at Kampala Metropolitan Police for the head of investigation.

The CID strength was only 4,428 personnel and each detective investigated at least 50 cases a year against 12 that are recommended in the policing standards.

Despite gender equality standards in the country set at a minimum of 30 percent, CID had only six percent female detectives in the entire country. Some police stations didn’t have female officers to handle gender-based cases.

Ms Akullo said it was a tough moment.

“I had a motor accident a year ago when I was going to lecture at Police Training School, Masindi, and I was still nursing injuries when I was appointed CID director,” Ms Akullo said.

The first major case that she started with, was the July 11, 2010 bombings in Kampala City that left 77 people dead.

Ms Akullo had been recalled from sick leave by the then IGP Gen Kayihura to take over the case, which had hit a snag. The terror case ended with a conviction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo, in an interview with the Daily Monitor last week, said Ms Akullo, then acting assistant DPP Joan Kagezi (RIP), and herself burnt the midnight candle to get evidence and line up witnesses.

“The meetings would drag on until late in the night. She and Kagezi knew the dangers they were faced with. They would not sleep in their homes because of that case. Grace, one time told us that she had to cover her head whenever she moved in public so as to disguise herself,” Justice Abodo said.

The case was a lesson to many detectives.

It was the first time the CID used reconstruction of a scene where the suspect takes you back to the places where the crime was committed and shows detectives how he or she did. That scene reconstruction process has since been used numerous times and has helped to secure convictions.

Justice Abodo said Ms Akullo also led an investigation into the Local Government ministry bicycles procurement scandal and later got a conviction, which energised them to pursue other corruption cases.

Ms Abodo said Ms Akullo demonstrated good leadership when it came to the pension scam investigations.

“It was a huge case. At that time, I was at the Anti-Corruption Court, it was the first time ever to get a case that involved such amounts of money. We had 6,000 documents,” she said.

After one year in court, the Shs88.2 billion case was dismissed.

It is alleged that some of the suspects in the pension scandal attempted to bribe Ms Akullo to abandon the case, but she declined their offer.

Ms Akullo and her team had to investigate it again. Five case files were created and later secured conviction.

Unlike in previous cases, Ms Akullo had to deal with new evidence where suspects used electronic means to steal money.

“We had to send evidence to South Africa for analysis. It was in that case that Uganda decided to establish its own computer analysis laboratory at Uganda Revenue Authority, which is now used for crime investigations,” Justice Abodo said.

“It was a success. Prosecution can’t do it alone. Grace was instrumental because she was the main investigator,” Justice Abodo said.

Ms Akullo then turned to the corrupt officers in the Office of the Prime Minister Despite pressure from different angles, several officers were convicted and billions of shilling of government money recovered.

She didn’t spare ministers in her investigations and summoned and quizzed them.

Ministers, Members of Parliament and senior government officials were quizzed in cases such as the Katosi-Nyenga Road scandal, government compensation of Shs142b to city businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba, and OPM and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation land.