Alarm over sale of govt jobs in Budaka 

Residents and local leaders in Budaka have raised concern over rampant extortion of money from people seeking government jobs in the district.

This comes after one of the complainants, Mr Lawrence Ebong Wunyi, allegedly paid Shs5 million for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer but was not given the job as promised.

The position had been published by the District Service Commission on May 12, 2022.

The district youth chairperson, Mr Afani Kafero, told Monitor on Monday that the level of extortion of money from job seekers in the district has turned to be a “chronic “disease.

Mr Kafero demanded that the anti-corruption agencies take interest into the allegations and take action against the district officials involved.

He said the victim, Mr Wunyi, was approached and asked to mobilise Shs5 million if he really wanted the job.

“The poor man sold his livestock and other properties to raise the Shs5 million, which he handed over to someone identified as Richard Mutengeke. They later moved together to the official’s home in Budaka Township and delivered the money,” he said.

Mr Wunyi was shortlisted and did the interviews in June 2022 but was not considered for the position.

Mr Kafero said when the applicant tried to find out from Mr Mutengeke, he was instead promised that he would be considered in the next advert which had been expected to run in August 2022 but it wasn’t there.

“When Mutengeke and his accomplice [district official] realised that things were bad, they mobilised Shs1 million, which Mutengeke delivered to Wunyi,” he said.

The applicant took the Shs1 million to police as an exhibit and Mr Mutengeke was arrested. According to police, he eventually agreed to refund all the money to Mr Wunyi.

Officials from the District Service Commission could be reached for a comment but the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Elly Piwanga, admitted that there are two cases under investigation relating to obtaining money from job applicants. “We urge people to always report such people who go asking job applicants for money because it’s not allowed. People are supposed to get jobs on merit,” he said.