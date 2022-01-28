Amputated police officer undergoes another operation

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi at Victoria Hospital. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police constable Robert Mukebezi underwent an operation on the amputated leg on Wednesday night and he is still weak, but in a stable condition, his relatives said.

A traffic officer, whose leg was amputated after he was shot by a Uganda People’s Defence Force soldier, has undergone a second operation following deterioration of his health.
Police constable Robert Mukebezi underwent an operation on the amputated leg on Wednesday night and he is still weak, but in a stable condition, his relatives said.
But Mr Moses Mukebezi, the officer’s father, said his son’s health is worrying.

