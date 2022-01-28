Amputated police officer undergoes another operation

A traffic officer, whose leg was amputated after he was shot by a Uganda People’s Defence Force soldier, has undergone a second operation following deterioration of his health.

Police constable Robert Mukebezi underwent an operation on the amputated leg on Wednesday night and he is still weak, but in a stable condition, his relatives said.

But Mr Moses Mukebezi, the officer’s father, said his son’s health is worrying.

“He isn’t okay. His health is worrying us. He was in a bad state on Wednesday and the doctors had to take him back to the theatre,” Mr Mukebezi said.

On January 16, a military SUV knocked down a Kobil fuel station signpost and was abandoned at the scene.

Police sent Mr Mukebezi to recover the wreckage but he was intercepted by a military double cabin that had soldiers who briefly quizzed him on where he was towing the car to.

The soldiers later shot him in the leg and dumped him on the ground, where he was picked by well-wishers and taken to hospital.

Mr Emmanuel Esere, Mr Mukebezi’s brother, said he was called to hospital when his brother’s condition worsened.

“The doctors said they had to take him back to the theatre for an operation to correct the affected area. They said they wanted enough units of blood because he would need a transfusion after the operation. Kira Police Station commanders helped us and we got four of the five units of blood they needed. He was operated on,” Mr Esere said yesterday.

Mr Esere said by midday yesterday PC Mukebezi’s health had improved, but couldn’t talk.

Condition

“He lost a lot of blood during the operation. He can now open his eyes and nod, which gives us an impression that he understands things around him. However, he isn’t able to talk yet,” he said.

Mr Esere said they still need more units of blood.

The army is footing his health bills.

The acting army spokesman, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, said they are still hunting for the key suspect, Corporal Bashir Mango Babangida.