Policeman shot by UPDF soldiers pleaded for life 

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The traffic officer says he put his hands up before the UPDF soldiers shot him and took an army vehicle that was being towed to the police station.

The traffic police officer, whose leg was amputated on Tuesday, has narrated to his family members how Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers ordered that he is shot in the head after being dragged out of the tow truck on Sunday morning. 
Police Constable (PC) Robert Mukebezi is recovering at UMC Victoria Hospital where his right leg was amputated after being shot by UPDF soldiers that intercepted him at Ntinda traffic lights as he was towing a wreckage of a military vehicle that was involved in an accident. 

