Armed thugs in UPDF uniform kill truck driver, steal Shs23m in Mukono

Police in Uganda are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder after gunmen shot a truck driver in broad daylight and took off with more than Shs23m.

Incident eyewitness Fred Kizito told Monitor that two armed robbers shot the lorry driver and picked a bag from the vehicle as they escaped.

"The two shot at the vehicle. They actually targeted the driver. One was dressed in police uniform and another in the UPDF uniform," Kizito claimed.

According to police, the incident happened when two suspected armed robbers attacked a Bell beer company vehicle that was from distributing the firm's products in Kalagi Town and surrounding areas.

"The lorry was attacked on April 6, 2023 at Kusatu in Nama Sub County on the Kayunga - Mukono Highway," Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.

On Friday, police disclosed that the shot driver identified as Azadi Bazzale was first rushed to St Joseph Medical Centre Mukono and then St Francis Hospital before he was later referred to Mulago Hospital where he died.

Thursday’s attack is the second targeting beverage transporters in less than a month after police “advised companies to recruit armed escorts and use banking agents to avoid moving with huge cash.”