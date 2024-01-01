Army starts recruiting LDUs to counter terror attacks

The recruitment of Local Defence Units (LDUs) personnel to support the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in combating Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels has commenced.

This follows a surge in attacks by suspected ADF rebels in Kasese and Kamwenge districts, resulting in the loss of 64 lives in the past six months, with 51 fatalities in Kasese and 13 in Kamwenge.

The most recent attacks occurred in Kamwenge on December 19 and 25. Thirteen residents of Kitehurizi and Nyabitusi 1 villages were killed in the attacks.

Faced with these security challenges, residents expressed optimism that the recruited LDUs will bridge the gap in response time to attacks and provide essential support to local vigilantes.

UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye announced on December 26 that the recruitment, mandated by President Museveni, will unfold in two phases across districts surrounding the Kibale Forest National Park.

These districts include Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, and Kasese. The first phase of recruitment, spanning from December 27, 2023 to January 10, will specifically focus on Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Bunyangabu.

In this initial phase, mobilisation efforts will target 60 parishes/wards, with each ward expected to contribute 12 recruits, totalling 720 personnel.

The Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner, Mr Isaiah Byarugaba Kanyamahane, said a total of 470 personnel selected from various sub-counties have so far been recruited.

He said since last Wednesday, the recruits have been participating in training sessions to acquire additional skills and upon completion of their training, they will be formally passed out before deployment.

Mr Kanyamahane expressed optimism about the potential contributions of the newly-recruited LDUs, particularly in addressing gaps such as providing timely information to UPDF since they possess an intricate knowledge of the villages.

“In the 1990s, during suspected ADF rebel attacks in the same area, LDUs played a crucial role in eliminating the rebels. This time, their presence is expected to streamline the operation, the LDU will be based in villages, and their response will be spot-on. You cannot deploy UPDF in all corners, but for LDUs, they will be on the ground. We are now only waiting for their deployment,” he said.

Mr Joshua Masereka, the Bunyangabu resident district commissioner (RDC), reported that their allocated quota of 100 LDUs has been met and they are currently awaiting training before deployment.

“I am happy with President Museveni coming up with this idea of recruiting LDUs because they will address some gaps of timely information; these people know their areas more than we (security). Some time back they were used before to eliminate rebels from Mt Rwenzori,” he said.

Mr Steven Katamba, the district councillor of Kitagwenda, supported the recruitment move raised concerns about the potential misuse of weapons once they are armed.

“I support the idea of recruiting LDUs because they will address the gap of information. My wish is that these people should be limited to giving information timely, but not giving them guns. Remember these people come from our villages, and they may start using guns to fight land wrangles and other matters, not ADF rebels,” he said.

Ms Christian Asiimwe Tusingwire, who lost her mother Andrine Ngwabize Kamahanga, 72, and her two grandchildren in the recent Nyabitusi 1 Village attack, criticised the army for failing to respond promptly to alerts.