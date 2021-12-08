Attack on ADF DR Congo bases illegal, says Bobi Wine

Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Last week, Uganda launched both ground and air strikes, hitting at least four ADF bases in the DR Congo.
  • The rebel group is also accused of killing 147 people in 30 separate terror attacks in the country between July 2001 and January 2021.

Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said the pre-emptive strike by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels inside DR Congo was illegal.
Bobi Wine said the attack that was launched without consulting Parliament contravenes the UPDF Act, Section 39 and 40, and Article 124 of the Constitution which indicates that the President has to inform Parliament before declaring a state of war.

