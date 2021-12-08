Museveni briefs UN Security Council on DRC operations

President Museveni addresses members of the United Nations Security Council at State House Entebbe on December 8. PHOTO/COURTESY

What you need to know:

  • Sources say the President Museveni told the diplomats that Uganda was invited by DRC to fight ADF rebels and the cooperation is going on well.

President Museveni has briefed members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Uganda operations against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.