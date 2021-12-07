Lawyer petitions court over UPDF Congo raid

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has petitioned the Constitutional Court to, among others, order the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to immediately return from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

UPDF soldiers went to DR Congo to flush out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels last week.

According to Mr Mabirizi, the UPDF DR Congo raid is illegal as the procedure used to go there, was not proper.

“The entry into Democratic Republic of Congo on or about November 30, remaining there and carrying out military and other operations, business, trade, road construction and other activities is neither peace enforcement nor peace keeping hence not allowed under the laws of Uganda,” Mr Mabirizi stated in his petition filed yesterday in Kampala.

“The actions are not supported by any law governing Uganda People’s Defence Forces,” he added.

Last Tuesday, UPDF launched airstrikes on four camps said to be ADF bases in DR Congo.

This was after two bombs were detonated in the heart of Kampala last month, with the government accusing ADF of being behind the bombings that left seven people dead.

The UPDF operation in DR Congo is code named, “Operation Shujaa”.

Mr Mabirizi further states that in December 2005, the International Court of Justice, in a case in which DR Congo sued Uganda for allegedly plundering its natural resources, ruled that Uganda is liable to pay aggression reparations of more than $10 billion.

Mr Mabirizi said UPDF’s long stay in DR Congo is likely to breed more liability against Uganda.

“Given their past actions as confirmed by International Court of Justice, the entry into and remaining in Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to be used by UPDF officers and commanders to loot for their personal benefit after which the burden will be sent to Uganda citizens,” Mr Mabirizi states.