Lawyer petitions court over UPDF Congo raid

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Last Tuesday, UPDF launched airstrikes on four camps said to be ADF bases in DR Congo.
  • On Sunday, the UPDF Chief of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was reportedly involved in planning the counter-ADF attack from June, reported successes in the air and artillery bombardment of the ADF bases in eastern DR Congo, did not provide details.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has petitioned the Constitutional Court to, among others, order the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to immediately return from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).
UPDF soldiers went to DR Congo to flush out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels last week.
According to Mr Mabirizi, the UPDF DR Congo raid is illegal as the procedure used to go there, was not proper.

