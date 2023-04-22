Avoid sugar daddies, Archbishop Ssemogerere tells medical graduates

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has advised paramedical and nursing graduates to search for God-fearing partners if they are to have strong families.

The prelate said it is good for fresh graduates to find lovers the moment they finish their studies, but some are blinded by physical appearance and end up regretting throughout their lives.

“There’s time for everything. You have now graduated in different disciplines in the medical profession. We want to see you graduating from singles to married professionals. Please choose only God-fearing partners who will add value to you and your families,” he said.

Some of the best graduates of the International Paramedical and Nursing Insitute pose for a photo with Msgr Lawrence Ssemusu, the episcopal vicar for professionals in Kampala Archdiocese, during the institution's 2nd graduation on April 21, 2023. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

Archbishop Ssemogerere’s remarks were contained in his speech read by Msgr Lawrence Ssemusu, the episcopal vicar for professionals in Kampala Archdiocese as he conferred certificates and diplomas to 396 paramedical and nursing students who graduated in various disciplines at International Paramedical & Nursing Institute (IPI) –Maya in Wakiso District on April 21.

A total of 130 students graduated with a certificate in pharmacy, diploma in dentistry (1) certificate in medical laboratory techniques (163), certificate in health records management (17) ,certificate in nursing (39) and certificate in midwifery (19).

Archbishop Ssemogerere further warned female graduates against dating ‘sugar daddies’, saying these will dent their future.

“Sugar daddies have never been good partners. They are only good at deceiving younger girls and you shouldn’t give them your attention,” he said.

Some of the graduates of the International Paramedical and Nursing Insitute follow proceedings during the institution's 2nd graduation on April 21, 2023. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

The prelate's warning comes a week after priests at St Augustine Chapel of Makerere University, which falls under Kampala Archdioceses launched Catholic Singles Club, where faithful searching for God-fearing partners can converge every Sunday to contemplate on their future.

The club, which was initiated by Rev Fr Josephat Kivumbi Ddungu, the Chaplain, attracted young single ladies and men, especially campus students, who turned up in big numbers.

Dr Grace Stephen Sseruyange, the director of IPI urged graduates to exhibit utmost professionalism and be able to add value to the community where they will serve.

“Be job creators not seekers, love and serve, care for the elderly as …old is gold. Try to keep in line with the father of modern medicine- Hippocrates who said that whenever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love for humanity,” he noted.

According to Dr Sseuyange, the management of the institution has lobbied international partners form UK, Germany and US for student exchange programmes and graduates will soon be working abroad.