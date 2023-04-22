Nurture your children responsibly- Bishop Kirabo tell Christians

Hoima Catholic Diocese Bishop Vincent Kirabo has asked parents to nature their children responsibly and in accordance with the Christian faith.

“Some parents leave their children at home and go to trading centers for drinking alcohol and gossiping, do we eat gossip?”

“The church is based on the foundation of Christians and I want to request all the parents that take responsibility of nurturing their children to become family heads in future so that the church can keep expanding,” he said.

Visiting Fort Portal City, Bishop Kirabo made the remarks on Saturday while presiding over mass at Kyarusozi Parish.

Bishop Kirabo was flanked by the Mbarara Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha and Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese in addition to other clerics.

L-R: Hoima Bishop Vincent Kirabo, Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara and Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal pose for a photo with altar servers and priests at Kyarusozi Parish in Fort Portal on April 22, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA.

In his remarks, Archbishop Bainomugisha, commended the Christians of Kyarusozi Parish “for being developmental in supporting church activities and asked them to continue spreading the word of God.”

He said the purpose of their visit as Bishops of Mbarara ecclesiastical province to Fort Portal diocese is to show unity.

"We are one person, we have come from our own dioceses because we are one, the love of God has united us and we also came here to learn from each other,” he said during his first visit to Fort Portal Diocese since he became the archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Mbarara after his appointment in April 2020 and installed in June of the same year.

Bishop Muhiirwa said out of five bishops of the province who were expected to come, only four came including Kirabo, Callistus Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese and Bainomugisha while Francis Aquirinus Kibira of Kasese Diocese missed.

Before completing their pastoral visit, they will also visit the Katoosa Pilgrim shrine of St Adolf Tibeyariirwa in Kyenjojo District.