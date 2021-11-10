Battered Kamuli woman in viral video speaks out

The Kamuli woman, who was battered by a man who later slapped her daughter in a video that has gone viral on social media, has spoken out on what triggered the incident that has left her attacker remanded.

Tom Galubale, 19, a resident of Buwaiswa Ward, Northern Division in Kamuli municipality was on Tuesday remanded to Kamuli Prison until November 23 for assaulting Brenda Naweria, 27, and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Promise Nabirye last week.

In the 30-second footage that has attracted widespread condemnation from the public, especially child protection crusaders, Galubale is seen embroiled in a physical altercation with Naweria, who shortly retreats.

But as her daughter crosses Galubale’s path to join her, Galubale) unleashes a hard slap on the back of her head that throws her to the ground, where she collapses with a thud.

Victim speaks out

Naweria has since explained that on that fateful day, she had gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole, and crossed to greet her grandmother when Galubale assaulted her, accusing her of “making him to be badly beaten by his father”.

According to Naweria, Galubale told her, “And you are still following me here for dad to confirm that you solicit girls for me.”

The Uganda Women Network (UWONET) Kamuli branch Manager, Sandra Namudiba, who rushed to Court after the video clips went viral, said she was keen on the domestic violence and child abuse ahead of the 16 days of women activism.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, told Daily Monitor that the incident occurred on Friday last week and Galubale was arraigned before Court on Tuesday morning, charged with double assault and remanded to Kamuli Prison.

“The woman he assaulted is his neighbour and not his wife as it is being suggested on social media, while the one-and-a-half-year-old child belongs to the woman; he was taken to Court today (Tuesday) and remanded,” Mr Kasadha said.

According to Mr Kasadha, police are yet to establish what triggered the fight, but whatever it was, he said it wasn't rational to beat the neighbour, the child or anyone.

“We condemn Galubale's actions and I appeal to members of the public to always settle their grievances legally and without engaging in acts of violence, especially where children are involved,” he said.